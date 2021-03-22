HOUSING RECORD

The Government says it is proud that in a year beleaguered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Government rental housing has been allocated in such an efficient and effective manner. As confirmed in Parliament by the Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, 176 rental flats were allocated in the year 2020.

Taking into account the crisis and ongoing world-wide pandemic HM GoG remains extremely gratified at the high proportional levels of allocation made in comparison to previous years.The unpredictable nature of the turnaround of flats must be highlighted and has required maximum use of the department’s resources, some of which were quite limited during the pandemic lockdown given the assistance afforded to other Government Departments, namely the Contract Tracing Bureau and the GHA’s vaccination team.

