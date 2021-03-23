Carmen Gomez: Woman of the week

Our well-known columnist Carmen Gomez is currently in the motion of becoming Deputy Mayor. I caught up with her to discuss a bit about her personal life and the role and what Gibraltar meant to her personally.

Carmen received a call from the Chief Minister and offered her the post. She gave it no second thought, and states: ‘Just like a young bride being asked if she wants to marry the man of her dreams’ and she replies with a smile ‘Yes.’For her it obviously means a great deal; one that she would have wanted to share with her parents and her dear brother William; She can still remember looking over to the wings when she had been crowned Miss Gibraltar, and seeing her sister with a flood of tears and William ‘with a smile from ear to ear, clapping his hands in approval.’

