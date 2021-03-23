Gibraltar-based warship gets NATO role

Gibraltar’s naval defence is set to receive a major boost with a Royal Navy warship to be permanently based on the Rock for the first time. The move was announced yesterday in the UK Parliament under its Defence review that seeks to increase Britain’s influence across the globe.

However, expanding Royal Naval presence in BGTW with a 90-metre-long vessel capable of carrying Merlin helicopters may also go some way towards curtailing Spanish military incursions.“A Royal Navy warship will patrol from Gibraltar for the first time as part of a defence review designed to increase Britain’s influence across the globe,” said reports yesterday. “HMS Trent, an offshore patrol vessel, will operate from Gibraltar later this year, where she will be able to support Nato operations in the Mediterranean, as well as work with North African partners and support counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of West Africa.”

