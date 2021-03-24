Bassadone Motors questioned in Parliament

Questioner: R M Clinton
Given that the Government in Press Release 879/2020 advises that Bassadone Motors were the only ones to apply in response to the invitations for expressions of interest in December 2016 to move the Government’s entire vehicle fleet to a leased basis, can the Government advise (other than the post office vehicles)
what current or future vehicle lease agreements have been entered into with Bassadone Motors, and what is the total value and duration of the lease arrangements envisaged?
Chief minister: There are no other vehicle fleet arrangements entered into with Bassadone Motors.
24-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR