GFA goalie proud to represent Gibraltar

On this edition of the sports series, we take a look at local goalkeeper Christian Lopez who now plays for the Europa FC and the Gibraltar Football Association internationally. I caught up with him to discuss the pandemic, football and his personal life.

The return to his football life after the pandemic break has made him ‘feel great physically’. He mentions that the it challenged everybody however he personally got on with it as best as he could with the advice given to him. Christian would like ‘to take a moment and thank our front line workers for all the hard work they were put through to help keep our community safe’.

