Govt pays Bland / OSG £55 million in last ten years

The Government has a number of different arrangements with Bland's group which trades under different names (Bland Limited, and OSG). In the last ten years, they have been paid over £55 million - and last year alone, they obtained nearly £7 million in public funds.

Answering questions from opposition leader Keith Azopardi, the chief minister Fabian Picardo added: The services provided by the Bland group are quite extensive, from the provision of security at Number 6 and various sites, to the offering of IT deliverables such as programmes to handle the Employment departments databases, to the offering of the NSCIS system to help protect our borders, to airport handling services contract, to the provision of travel arrangements including the use of the Rock Hotel and the storage of documents, non-issued notes and coins.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR