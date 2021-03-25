Further relaxation of Covid restrictions

The Government will further ease social restrictions in the light of very low rates of active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.
There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in St Bernard’s Hospital or in our Elderly Residential Services. Today is another day when we report zero new infections. The curfew will end on Thursday, meaning that there will be no curfew in place on Thursday night going into Friday morning.
From Thursday night, bars and restaurants will be permitted to remain open until 2am. The ban on the consumption of alcohol in public places, that means outside of a licensed premises, will continue to be in effect from 7pm to 8am nightly. This does NOT apply to the outside area of a bar or restaurant as these areas are included in the demise of the licensed premises.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR