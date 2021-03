The last few weeks have seen a spate of Road Traffic Accidents on Gibraltar’s roads, mainly caused by a mixture of excessive speed, dangerous driving and a lack of consideration for other road users.

The RGP have released figures which they say are even more alarming when it is considered that, for much of January, Gibraltar was in lockdown and, for the whole of January, February and March, there was a night-time curfew.

25-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR