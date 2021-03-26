BIG FIGHT could be forerunner of other big events

The countdown is on for the ‘Rumble on the Rock’ as Dillian Whyte will fight Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, where Gibraltar will host a heavyweight boxing fight for the first time, with the added bonus of spectators being allowed into the Europa Sports Park Sports Hall to witness this huge event.

It will not be for the first time that Whyte and Povetkin have squared up to each other.In August last year Povetkin knocked Whyte out in the fifth round, despite the London born fighter twice putting his Russian adversary down onto the canvas.Originally the rematch was set for November 21, but was cancelled after Povetkin was tested positive for coronavirus.

