UK Left weary of Gib-UK Double Tax Treaty

Two amendments in the last month at the UK Parliament challenged the Double Tax Agreement with Gibraltar, citing the corporation tax disparity between both territories.

The latest amendment on March 24th required companies operating in Gibraltar with a UK market to register and file their accounts in the UK Companies House.However, the Lord Bishop of St Albans’ related motions were withdrawn on both occasions due to Gibraltar’s independence as a jurisdiction concerning tax.

