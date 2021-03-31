CARMEN GOMEZ DIARY - Disgraceful state of Casemates toilets

I went along with my sister to visit the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates, to see their exhibition of “Being With Trees” and found it a most peaceful and delightful experience. I was glad to see that two Gibraltarian artists were represented amongst the many whose works were on display. As we left, my sister went to visit, for the first time as it happens, the toilet facilities there. What she and I saw was most disheartening, to put it mildly.
My immediate thought was, how you can have such elegant surroundings which visitors from abroad, quite apart from the local public, visit yearly; and then come across a facility which is covered in rust wherever you look; had no toilet paper at the time; something which was immediately remedied by someone who apparently employed there to oversee such matters, on seeing us came out of her room to do just that.
