For Pete’s sake, soldiers help in refurbishing old gun

The Household Cavalry D Squadron were able to give a little back to Gibraltar after completing their training last week. The squadron provided a work party of Lance Corporals to assist with a Gibraltar Heritage Trust project lead by Mr Pete Jackson on refurbishing Lord Airey's Gun Battery.

Pete, a Trustee on the Board of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and a member of the Fortress of Gibraltar Group has dedicated many hours to the refurbishment of the Gun at Lord Airey's Battery over the past six months. His knowledge of the Gun positions on the Rock is substantial and he frequently runs tours of the Rock, it’s tunnel complex and Lower Caves. His passion radiates when he talks about Gibraltar's history.

31-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR