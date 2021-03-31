‘Government will not be deterred by defeatist Opposition’

The Government notes the statement issued by the GSD Opposition spokesman for Tourism in relation to the recent announcement of flights between Gibraltar and Bilbao scheduled for later this summer.

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, noted that “Mr Bossino appears to rely really very heavily on reports in the Spanish media as a basis on which to build his politics. His politics of gloating at the first hint of a possibility that something positive for Gibraltar might hit a stumbling block would be damnable if the reports were indeed accurate.

