A new international forum to fight the financing of terrorism has been launched by the Royal Gibraltar Police.
Now officers from Law Enforcement Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units in Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Gibraltar have teamed up to share their expertise and experiences in the field.
The project, under the leadership of Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Tunbridge, follows an external review of Gibraltar’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism regimes in 2019 by MoneyVal.
