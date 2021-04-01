Spectators kept in the dark about future tests

Several fully inoculated sports fans who attended last week’s blockbuster events claim they were contacted by Gibraltar Government officials yesterday to take another mandatory Covid-19 test. Boxing and football spectators required a double dose vaccination or proof of having contracted the virus in the last 180 days as well as a rapid Covid test on the day.

However, several spectators claim government representatives insisted terms and conditions on the ticket stipulated they required an obligatory Covid test ten days after the event.“It was a surprise to me. I knew we had to take a test on the day, but I never saw on the terms and conditions that another one was required ten days later,” said one boxing lover who attended last Saturday’s Rumble on the Rock event. “They called me, but I don’t remember giving my mobile number, just my email. I was told that the terms and conditions stipulate that I must take a Covid test ten days after the event.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR