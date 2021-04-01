Ill-informed RGP Approach to Deaf Citizens

Dear Sir, On Saturday the 27th February, mid afternoon, an incident occurred at Waterport Road western paved promenade where a Deaf lady (my daughter) was occupying a public bench conversing with her daughter via Sign language and lip reading, as a result their masks had been lowered to expose their lips and faces. As two Police women approached and stopped in front of them, one of them directed the lady to replace her mask. The lady explained ‘she was deaf and could not communicate with her’s, or her daughter’s masks covering their faces!’ The Officer in question now demanded they put their masks back on.

The Deaf lady stood her ground and once again feeling embarrassed explained she was Deaf! The officer in question, who obviously was neither listening, nor interested in the lady’s problems, has either not received any training, and presumably has no knowledge or understanding of Deaf Culture, Special needs, Signing or Human Rights was now becoming abrasive and had it not been for her Police partner the situation could have taken a nasty turn.Thankfully the other Police Officer, who at least displayed some common sense, gently took her arm and talked her out of persisting with the demands, rationalising that if Deaf the lady could not communicate with her daughter, or any one else for that matter, thus diffusing the situation.On Tuesday the 2nd March, (delay due weekend and Monday work shift), an elder member of the Deaf lady’s family called at the Police Office at Casemates to explain what had happened and asked if they could just raise it with the duty Sergeant or team leader for Deaf Awareness Training was told this was not possible and “police officers do not deal with complaints about other police officers”! This warrants some explaining?Sadly the Police officers at the Casemates office showed little empathy, were unhelpful, and effectively dismissed an event which once again caused a Deaf member of our community unnecessary public embarrassment and humiliation simply because of lack of Deaf Awareness, Culture, Special Needs and Human Rights.This letter is intended to be controversial and hopefully draw a public statement from the Royal Gibraltar Police from the relevant senior office holders.

01-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR