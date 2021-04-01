Governor visits top of the Rock

Earlier this month, the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, was hosted by RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty at the top of the Rock.
During the visit, the Governor spent time at both Rock Gun and Spy Glass Batteries, home to the RAF’s critical radar and communications equipment. He also had the opportunity to see some of the most stunning views that Gibraltar has to offer as well as experiencing the infamous drive to Rock Gun via Rock Gun Road!
