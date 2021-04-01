Upper Rock partially open to local traffic

The lower reaches of the Upper Rock have re-opened to local traffic. This follows a period of closure during the lockdown.

A great deal of thought has gone into whether or not the Upper Rock should remain completely closed to private vehicles, given the benefits to the nature reserve of it remaining closed. However, the Government has had to weigh that up against the legitimate desire of bona fide visitors who enjoy a drive across our only ‘country roads’.

