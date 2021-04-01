Call for ‘No discrimination against the unvaccinated’

The Freedom Gibraltar group say that against the backdrop of a World Cup Qualifier football match on Tuesday night (and following the Government of Gibraltar's claim to be the first 'fully vaccinated' population)

those protesting against the Government's controversial decision to deny entry to anyone unable to prove having had a double-dose of the Covid-19 'vaccine' made a stand, by unfurling a 20-metre long banner atop a multi-storey car-park overlooking the stadium hosting the match. Clearly visible by spectators & media alike, live Sky Sports and Dutch television coverage caught the whole scene; the message was unequivocal.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR