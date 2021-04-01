Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 213,867
Test results pending: 44
Test results received: 213,823
Confirmed cases: 4,275 (+1)
Active cases: 8 (7: residents, 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 4,169 (+1)
Self-isolation: 45
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 44,050 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 31,739
Vaccines done (second dose): 28,526
01-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR