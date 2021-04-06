WHO’S WHO IN THE RGP

It was an article about police recruitment in the Gibraltar Chronicle that caught Patricia’s eye some 17 years ago.At the time she was working in the accounts department of a local travel agents as a fresh-faced 27-year-old.Both her father and grandfather had been police officers in Gibraltar, but up until then she hadn’t considered a career in policing.Patricia, 44, a mum of one, said: “I just needed a change. I remember seeing the advert in the newspaper and I thought, I’ve got to go for it.I needed to make a change for my future and move forward.”So Patricia joined the police training school in 2004 – a year and a half after her father, ex-PC 123 John Gonzalez, retired.Asked if working in the police was what she thought it would be like, she replied: “I think I was a bit naive before I joined, because things do happen in Gibraltar.

06-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR