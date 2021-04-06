Bilbao flights off

Whilst regrettable, Volotea’s statement does not indicate that the airline has abandoned the initiative. It will continue to work on obtaining relevant permits and, to the extent that it can assist, HMGOG will continue to work with the airline to secure commencement of the service as announced.The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, explained that “ Whilst it is of course something of a disappointment to learn of the challenges the airline is experiencing in obtaining the permits, it is by no means the death knell for this exciting initiative. I am not about to give up on the initiative when all this is is a setback. I do not consider this the end of the matter, nor do I consider this a failure. That is what Mr Bossino would love to see happen, I’m sure. In fact, the success is in the interest that Volotea have had to seek this route and to continue to pursue it”.

