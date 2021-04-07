High-level Spanish politician learns the truth about Gibraltar

The hour-long meeting at No6 comes halfway through the (flexible) June deadline to agree on a treaty between the UK and the EU concerning Gibraltar.The President of the Spanish Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, Antonio Gutiérrez Limones’, ‘courtesy visit’ was part of a wider analysis to understand the truth about Gibraltar and the Campo area.But the Chief Minister said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss prejudice typically levied against Gibraltar within Spain’s Parliament and to provide the Rock’s point of view.“One of the things that really shocks me is how some commentators in Spain have interviews, where in one moment they say there are 100 banks in Gibraltar and in the same interview say there are 127 banks, and at the end say there are 200 banks,” he said. “I am still searching for 96 of those banks.”Picardo said the attempt was to focus the perspective of Gibraltar and the Campo while rejecting the many lies and misconceptions spread across Spanish parliament.

