politiKO!
Further reports over the weekend state that the airline may not even have commenced the licensing process at the time that the tickets went on sale and has now withdrawn the sale of Gibraltar bound tickets from their website. This further compounds the issue.
The latest Opposition comments on the proposed air connection between Gibraltar and Bilbao shows how petty and small-minded they can be.
The latest Opposition comments on the proposed air connection between Gibraltar and Bilbao shows how petty and small-minded they can be.
The fact is that the Ministry for Tourism have acted in the same way as their counterparts in any other part of the world would have done.
First, when approached by Volotea and asked whether Gibraltar supported such flights the answer given was that the Government had no objection.
Secondly, the airline was asked to obtain all the necessary permits and consents. That was a matter for the airline.
