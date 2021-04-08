Life on the Rock gets worldwide publicity

And now, MailOnline has published numerous photos of Gibraltar with people enjoying themselves and saying: This is what life could be like when we've ALL had the jab: Shops, bars and restaurants are thriving in Gibraltar where 90 per cent of adults have been jabbed, hospitals have zero Covid patients - and not a vaccine passport in sight.They say that of Gibraltar's population of 34,000 people, not a single one is in hospital with Covid-19 Boris Johnson has himself highlighted the success of Gibraltar's astutely-named Operation Freedom Gibraltar's bars and restaurants can stay open until 2am and masks must be worn in shops but not outside.

