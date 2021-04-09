What is going on with policing in Gibraltar?

MILITARY POLICE ALLOWED TO USE FIREARMS IN CIVILIAN COMMUNITY
The Commissioner of Police and the GDP’s Chief of Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which outlines the coordination of approach to policing in Gibraltar by the respective forces, with a view to achieve the primary responsibility to protect life and to deliver the best policing when responding to incidents, joint operations and investigations.
The MoU also clarifies the limitations of GDP jurisdiction, based to a great extent on similar provisions that exist in the United Kingdom.
09-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR