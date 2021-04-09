Power Blackout was accidental human error, says electricity authority - are proper safeguards not in place?

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority says it apologises to all customers affected for any inconvenience caused by yesterday’s power outage.

The cause of the blackout, lasting just over an hour, was a simple human error by one of the GEA sub-contractors onsite.Unfortunately, an employee of the sub-contractor in question accidentally dropped a heavy instruction manual on a control panel in a manner that caused the instruments on the control panel to disconnect electrical power.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR