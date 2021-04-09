Gibraltar is now Covid-free, says Chief Minister
I will also address some of the business support aspects which will continue despite the lifting of some of the restrictions.
My dear fellow Gibraltarians, I am today finally delighted to be able to tell you that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar’s resident population.
It is the first time since the 22nd of July last year that we can make that announcement.
Gibraltar’s resident population is finally COVID free.
There are two active cases in non-residents, who are of course, outside of Gibraltar.
And there are also two active cases in visitors who have been detected entering Gibraltar as COVID cases and who are in isolation in Gibraltar.
