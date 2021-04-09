Gibraltar is now Covid-free, says Chief Minister

Speech by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in the presence of Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento: We have convened this press conference to inform you of the latest statistics involving the COVID-19 Pandemic in our community and to deal with the further relaxation of restrictions which we will now be able progress with.

I will also address some of the business support aspects which will continue despite the lifting of some of the restrictions.My dear fellow Gibraltarians, I am today finally delighted to be able to tell you that there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar’s resident population.It is the first time since the 22nd of July last year that we can make that announcement.Gibraltar’s resident population is finally COVID free.There are two active cases in non-residents, who are of course, outside of Gibraltar.And there are also two active cases in visitors who have been detected entering Gibraltar as COVID cases and who are in isolation in Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR