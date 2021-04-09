Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 218,392
Test results pending: 49
Test results received: 218,343
Confirmed cases: 4277 (+1)
Active cases: 2 (0: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4178 (+0)
Self-isolation: 58
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 45,414 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 33,457
Vaccines done (second dose): 29,560
