THE MULTI-MILLION POUND JOKE

As far back as 2018 it was being said that 'the tunnel and associated road works should be complete towards the end of this year.' But the fact is that there is still no light at the end of the controversial tunnel.The contract for the tunnel was in fact terminated in 2011 by the previous GSD government after a row with the Spanish contractors. Then in 2016, OHL and the new Government reached an agreement according to which the Spanish construction company resumed the works which had been paralysed.

12-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR