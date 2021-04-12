Gibraltar offers deepest condolences to The Queen and Royal Family

Our sadness will be shared across all of Gibraltar and the rest of the United Kingdom.It is a sadness that will extend to all of the Overseas Territories.It will extend also right across the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.The Duke of Edinburgh has been greatly respected throughout the world for his life of dedicated service to the United Kingdom.He will also be remembered for his constant, steadfast support to Her Majesty the Queen throughout their lives together.In that role, as husband and Consort to our Queen, he has been a hugely important part of the hierarchy of our nation’s Government.Prince Philip always had an interest in Gibraltar.He was here in November of 1950 when he officially inaugurated our then Legislative Council.He visited again, with Her Majesty the Queen, in 1954 on their tour of the Commonwealth.The Duke also visited on a number of other occasions.

