Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 1 (0: residents, 1: visitors)Recovered cases: 4181 (+1)Self-isolation: 29Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 45,710 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

