On this edition of woman of the week we take a look at sports therapist Claire Mc Grail. I caught up with her to discuss her profession and sporting life.

As for regards with her pandemic, Claire has managed to keep herself busy with ‘home courses, online courses, baking and spending time with her dog’. She’s realized that various parts of our lives have to be sacrificed in order to stop the spread of the virus. Despite that she’s made the most ‘of the little things we normally take for granted.’

