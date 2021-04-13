Chamber attacks landlords over rents

As the Chamber recognised in its statement, members’ businesses across several sectors continue to struggle due to the severe effects of two lockdowns and very few tourists.

For these reasons our members have not been able to rebuild their financial reserves over the last 12 months.Whilst some local businesses have managed to show signs of improved trading in the last month or so, for many, business levels remain thin at best and there is little prospect of tourists returning in significant numbers until later on in the summer.

