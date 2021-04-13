Royal Marines and Gibraltar: The story on their badge

With the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, it has been recalled that the Duke was Commandant of the Royal Marines - and that the Royal Marines have the word 'Gibraltar' on their cap badge, to recall their greatest battle honour, the capture of Gibraltar in 1704.
The capture was by Anglo-Dutch forces of the Grand Alliance.
Prince George of Hesse-Darmstadt represented the Habsburg cause in the region. In May 1704 the Prince and Admiral George Rooke, commander of the main Grand Alliance fleet.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR