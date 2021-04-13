Adjudicator announced for Young Musicians Festival

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organized by GAMPA, now in its 16th year, will be held as from Monday 19th April to Friday 23rd April at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories. The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets and ensembles. The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Friday at 7pm.GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Mr. Christopher Field MA, ARAM, LRAM, ARCM.

