Gibraltar dancers shine worldwide again

The I.D.F. was unable to hold its 18th World Championships in Valencia May 2020 and decided to hold a special event of Solos, Duets and Couples in 6 Dance Styles to give global dancers a chance to compete under pandemic limitations. Gibraltar competed in the Dance Show, Fit Kid and Jazz Funk Categories. The event was a great success and the I.D.F. has plans to hold a bigger event this summer having already held the first. Usually I.D.F.Worlds cater for 19 different Dance Styles, over three stages, over a five day period. The first online event took place over two stages over two days.

13-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR