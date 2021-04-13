Gibraltar dancers shine worldwide again

Team Gibraltar Dancers under The Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association competed in the first I.D.F. Online World Championships.
The I.D.F. was unable to hold its 18th World Championships in Valencia May 2020 and decided to hold a special event of Solos, Duets and Couples in 6 Dance Styles to give global dancers a chance to compete under pandemic limitations. Gibraltar competed in the Dance Show, Fit Kid and Jazz Funk Categories. The event was a great success and the I.D.F. has plans to hold a bigger event this summer having already held the first. Usually I.D.F.
Worlds cater for 19 different Dance Styles, over three stages, over a five day period. The first online event took place over two stages over two days.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
13-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR