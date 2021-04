Officers from the RGP's Dog Section were celebrating yesterday after officially receiving their latest four-legged recruit Stitch -- after he was donated by Ana Bonfiglio.

Stich is a 6-month-old Springer Spaniel and he will soon start an intensive eight week course to become a Drugs Detection Dog.

