Trees Exhibition: Local artists exhibit their work with artists from abroad

by PANORAMA reporter Yesterday saw the opening of the ‘Being with Trees’ exhibition by the Ministry of Culture and Lloyd’s Art Group. The exhibition was a first cross cultural collaboration with both international and local artists and was curated by Davina Barbara and Gino Sanguinetti.

The opportunity for local artists to exhibit their work with artists from abroad is great as this could be a leeway towards exhibiting externally elsewhere.The exhibition is actually their 3rd international show and around their 23 exhibitions ever since 2014.Philippa Beale and her team from the UK came to Gibraltar and I managed to speak with some of the exhibiting artists in regards with their work and how beneficial it works both parties.

14-04-21