Great affection and warmth between Gibraltar and Britain highlighted in House of Commons

by JOE GARCIA
The great affection and warmth from Gibraltar with which Prince Philip is remembered in Gibraltar, as well as The Queen and all members of the Royal Family, has been highlighted in the House of Commons.
Contributions to the expression of condolences on the death of Prince Philip were taking place in the Commons when Sir Bob Neil MP, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on Gibraltar, raised the question of Gibraltar.
