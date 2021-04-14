Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 222,091
Test results pending: 40
Test results received: 222,051
Confirmed cases: 4290 (+13)
Active cases: 14 (0: residents, 14: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4181 (+0)
Self-isolation: 40
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 46,583 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 35,629
Vaccines done (second dose): 29,938
