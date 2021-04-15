Gibraltar registered charity donates $1 million to UNICEF

HM Government of Gibraltar says it is delighted to recognise the generosity of Huobi Group on the news that it has committed $1 million in bitcoin (BTC) and fiat currency to UNICEF.

The donation will be used to help foster global blockchain development and innovations with the potential to impact children and young people globally and will be made through its philanthropic arm, Huobi Charity Ltd, which is regulated by the Charity Commissioners of Gibraltar.

15-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR