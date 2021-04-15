IN PERSPECTIVE - Gibraltar Boxing Association

On this edition of the In Perspective we caught up with Kaelan Joyce to discuss everything surrounding boxing ranging from pandemic restrictions to a lack of government funding.

With regards to the pandemic the Association had to inform the Gibraltar Boxing Club to shut down its premises initially whilst in constant contact with the GSLA.As the Government lifted its COVID related restrictions and the GSLA informed the relevant sports Associations that premises could be once again open to members of the public, the Association informed the club of the steps that needed to be taken.

15-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR