Government decision to grant nationality to long term residents increases the housing waiting list

The GSD Opposition continue to jump on every conceivable bandwagon in order to criticise the Government without doing their homework properly.

This is obvious from the comments that they have made on housing allocation issues. It follows the GSD statement, which we published yesterday, about what they termed squalid housing.The Government has now responded saying that the Leader of the Opposition and the Shadow Minister for Housing have simply attempted to turn a positive good news story into a bad news story with a complete disregard for the facts.

