Wall of Heroes as school back in action after the fires

Two weeks after the devastating fires at Governor’s Meadow, school life is already getting back to normal during what has been one of the most challenging times in the school’s history.

It has been thanks to the quick response from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the extraordinary work by GJBS, GEA, the Department of Education, ITLD, teaching staff, school SLT and administrative staff, cleaners and the school attendant that the school found itself in a position to continue teaching and learning so soon. A special mention for Ivan Latin, Maite Victor, Cheryl Cumbo and Ronnie Kennedy for their hard work, focus and drive.

