Government launches phase two of the One Stop Shop for Business

The Ministry for Business is pleased to announce that the Business Liaison Team’s One Stop Shop will commence face-to-face meetings with members of the public following the relaxation of COVID measures as from Monday 19th April.
On 1st February, HM Government of Gibraltar launched phase one of the One Stop Shop where the Business Liaison Team was available, via email, to provide support and guidance to individuals on the business start-up process.
16-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR