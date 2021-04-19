Gibraltar may benefit from new Morocco/UK tourism and trade shipping link

While the Rock wrestles with Europe over a treaty, the UK has cast its net wide to broker deals with nations outside of the bloc.

Brexit invigorated London’s efforts to strengthen ties with emerging markets just beyond Europe, including Turkey, Egypt and Morocco, the latter potentially offering exciting opportunities for Gibraltar. Consequently, a new direct shipping route between Tangier Med and the Port of Poole in Dorset, established to help bypass post-Brexit traffic congestion, could launch next month. Gibraltar’s British ties, geographic proximity and capable port facilities provide a strong basis upon which to build trade with both nations as a by-product of this deal.

