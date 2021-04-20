SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIBRALTAR U-MEE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK 2 An action-packed Saturday at Europa Sports Park saw spectators return for the first time and they had a full card of entertainment.

First up was the Women’s section with a tightly contested Red v Black fixture, followed by the Straits Sharks and Buccaneers in the first match, an enthralling U16s game with evenly matched teams, and finished with the Rock Scorpions against Europa Stormers.

