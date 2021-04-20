Primary Care Centre to increase face-to-face GP appointments

The Gibraltar Health Authority plans to increase the availability of face-to-face appointments with a GP or Nurse Practitioner at the Primary Care Centre as from today as part of the gradual return to a more normal service.

Throughout the entire pandemic, face-to-face appointments continued to be available, albeit at a reduced level. Those who were clinically assessed as needing a face-to-face appointment were always offered one.As face-to-face appointments are now further increased, a level of caution is still required as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some safeguards must remain in place to avoid over-crowding in waiting areas and in the PCC in general.

