‘Terrific’ analysis of Gibraltar in elite American publication

 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - 09:05 Joe Garcia
THE STAKES ARE NOT TRIVIAL

Anglo - American defence interests stop sell-out to Spain

IT ALL STARTED when a Moorish leader conquered the place in 711 C.E. and gave his name to it: Gebel-Tarik, the mountain of Tarik Battles raged, and the land changed hands on numerous occasions between the Moors and the Spanish until 1704 when an Anglo-Dutch fleet conquered Franco-German axis in the European Union.


The plot thickened in the days of the Blair government: In a UK parliamentary debate, the British Labour government’s Minister for Europe, Peter Hain, made London's motive plain enough: "Our alliance with Spain in Europe is helping us to deliver a European Union of st-rong nations…however, that relationship remains constrained by the Gibraltar dispute....

