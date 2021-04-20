THE STAKES ARE NOT TRIVIAL
Anglo - American defence interests stop sell-out to Spain
IT ALL STARTED when a Moorish leader conquered the place in 711 C.E. and gave his name to it: Gebel-Tarik, the mountain of Tarik Battles raged, and the land changed hands on numerous occasions between the Moors and the Spanish until 1704 when an Anglo-Dutch fleet conquered Franco-German axis in the European Union.
The plot thickened in the days of the Blair government: In a UK parliamentary debate, the British Labour government’s Minister for Europe, Peter Hain, made London's motive plain enough: "Our alliance with Spain in Europe is helping us to deliver a European Union of st-rong nations…however, that relationship remains constrained by the Gibraltar dispute....
